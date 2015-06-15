Hover to Zoom
Season Brand Skinless & Boneless No Salt Added Sardines in Water
4.25 ozUPC: 0007030302206
- Certified Wild Caught & Sustainable
- Kosher
- No Salt Added
- Non-GMO Verified
- Certified Gluten Free
- BPA Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup drained (85 g)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol56mg18.67%
Sodium170mg7.39%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein22g
Calcium91mg8%
Iron1.4mg8%
Potassium282mg6%
Vitamin D3mcg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sardines (Fish), Water
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
