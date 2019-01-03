Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1K-cup (10 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 2.4

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0.05g 0.06% Saturated Fat 0.01g 0.05% Trans Fat 0g Polyunsaturated Fat 0.002g Monounsaturated Fat 0.036g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 4.7mg 0.2%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 0.284g

Calcium 4.74mg 0%

Copper 0.005mg 0%

Iron 0.024mg 0%

Magnesium 7mg 2%

Manganese 0.06mg 2%

Niacin 0.45mg 2%

Phosphorus 7.11mg 0%

Potassium 116mg 2%

Riboflavin 0.18mg 15%

Thiamin 0.03mg 2%

Vitamin A 0mcg 0%

Vitamin C 0mg 0%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%

Vitamin E 0.035mg 0%

Vitamin K 0.237mcg 0%

Zinc 0.047mg 0%