Seattle's Best House Coffee Blend Medium Roast Coffee K-Cup Pods
10 ct / 0.35 ozUPC: 0001291901216
Product Details
Our signature blend crafted from Latin American beans is full-flavored, balanced, and smooth-roasted to perfection. So pull up a chair and a mug and enjoy sipping on what we are proud to call our House Blend.
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1K-cup (10 g)
Amount per serving
Calories2.4
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.05g0.06%
Saturated Fat0.01g0.05%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.002g
Monounsaturated Fat0.036g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium4.7mg0.2%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0.284g
Calcium4.74mg0%
Copper0.005mg0%
Iron0.024mg0%
Magnesium7mg2%
Manganese0.06mg2%
Niacin0.45mg2%
Phosphorus7.11mg0%
Potassium116mg2%
Riboflavin0.18mg15%
Thiamin0.03mg2%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
Vitamin E0.035mg0%
Vitamin K0.237mcg0%
Zinc0.047mg0%
Ingredients
Arabica Ground Coffee
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
