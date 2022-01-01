Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Sebastian Shaper Plus Extra Hold Hairspray
10.6 ozUPC: 0007001801192
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Shaper Plus Extra Hold Hairspray provides 24-hour control that's never stiff or sticky, and holds up in high humidity. This original, touchable, strong hold is the professional's choice; delivering amazing style and immediate action. No matter the occasion, give every style extra hold and control with Shaper Plus, your open invitation to shape your world one style at a time.