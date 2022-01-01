Sebastian Shaper Plus Extra Hold Hairspray Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Sebastian Shaper Plus Extra Hold Hairspray Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Sebastian Shaper Plus Extra Hold Hairspray Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Sebastian Shaper Plus Extra Hold Hairspray

10.6 ozUPC: 0007001801192
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

Shaper Plus Extra Hold Hairspray provides 24-hour control that's never stiff or sticky, and holds up in high humidity. This original, touchable, strong hold is the professional's choice; delivering amazing style and immediate action. No matter the occasion, give every style extra hold and control with Shaper Plus, your open invitation to shape your world one style at a time.

Shipping & Return Information