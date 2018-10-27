Select Brands Toastmaster Griddle - Black Perspective: front
Select Brands Toastmaster Griddle - Black

10 x 20 inUPC: 0065577201828
Product Details

  • Durable non-stick coating surface
  • Removable temperature probe
  • Adjustable temperature control
  • Detachable
  • Easy clean drip tray