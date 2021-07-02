Hover to Zoom
Senokot® Mixed Berry Flavor Laxative Gummies
60 ctUPC: 0036761831960
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 31
Product Details
For gentle, overnight relief from occasional constipation.*Made from a natural senna plant, Senokot® Laxative gummies have a tasty mixed-berry flavor.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.