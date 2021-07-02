Senokot® Mixed Berry Flavor Laxative Gummies Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Senokot® Mixed Berry Flavor Laxative Gummies Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Senokot® Mixed Berry Flavor Laxative Gummies Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Senokot® Mixed Berry Flavor Laxative Gummies Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Senokot® Mixed Berry Flavor Laxative Gummies

60 ctUPC: 0036761831960
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 31

Product Details

For gentle, overnight relief from occasional constipation.*Made from a natural senna plant, Senokot® Laxative gummies have a tasty mixed-berry flavor.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.