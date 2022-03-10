Senokot-S® Dual Action Laxative Tablets Perspective: front
Senokot-S® Dual Action Laxative Tablets Perspective: back
Senokot-S® Dual Action Laxative Tablets Perspective: left
Senokot-S® Dual Action Laxative Tablets Perspective: right
Senokot-S® Dual Action Laxative Tablets Perspective: top
Senokot-S® Dual Action Laxative Tablets

30 ctUPC: 0036761831030
Located in AISLE 31

Product Details

Senokot-S® Dual Action combines the natural vegetable laxative ingredient of Senokot, senna, with a stool softener for dependable, overnight relief of occasional constipation which may be associated with certain prescriptions and over-the-counter medications.

  • Gentle, Dependable Overnight Relief
  • Purified Senna Comfort Promise
  • Standardized Senna Concentrate
  • Docusate Sodium

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Sodium4mg
Calcium10mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Active Ingredients : Docusate Sodium ; Stool Softener . Sennosides ; Stimulant Laxative . Inactive Ingredients : Dicalcium Phosphate , Yellow 10 Aluminum Lake , Yellow 6 Aluminum Lake , Lecithin , Magnesium Stearate , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Polyethylene Glycol , Polyvinyl Alcohol , Pregelatinized Starch , Sodium Benzoate , Talc , Titanium Dioxide .

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

