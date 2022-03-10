Senokot-S® Dual Action Laxative Tablets
Product Details
Senokot-S® Dual Action combines the natural vegetable laxative ingredient of Senokot, senna, with a stool softener for dependable, overnight relief of occasional constipation which may be associated with certain prescriptions and over-the-counter medications.
- Gentle, Dependable Overnight Relief
- Purified Senna Comfort Promise
- Standardized Senna Concentrate
- Docusate Sodium
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Active Ingredients : Docusate Sodium ; Stool Softener . Sennosides ; Stimulant Laxative . Inactive Ingredients : Dicalcium Phosphate , Yellow 10 Aluminum Lake , Yellow 6 Aluminum Lake , Lecithin , Magnesium Stearate , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Polyethylene Glycol , Polyvinyl Alcohol , Pregelatinized Starch , Sodium Benzoate , Talc , Titanium Dioxide .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More