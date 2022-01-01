Make meals easier and more elegant with the Home Sensations II 16-Piece Flatware Set. This contemporary set features colorful handles that liven up every tablescape. The flatware set with wire caddy feature stainless steel construction and polypropylene handles for the ultimate durability. The set includes a full service for four, with forks, knives, tablespoons and teaspoons. The dishwasher safe flatware set includes a special, free-standing, cylindrical wire caddy for effortless countertop storage. The Set includes - Four forks, Four knives, Four spoons and Four teaspoons. Service for 4 and made out of stainless steel andhandles are made with polypropylene. flatware set comes with wire caddy that helps free up drawer space. The set is Dishwasher safe for easy clean up.

. Four Dinner Forks 6.75 x 1 x .10 - 0.02 lbs.. Four Dinner Knives 8 x 0.05 x .10 - 0.02 lbs.. Four Dinner Spoons 7 x 1.5 x .10 - 0.02 lbs.. Four Teaspoons 6 x 1.25 x .10 - 0.02 lbs.. 1 round Caddy 5.25 x 4 x 4 - 0.12 lbs.