Ingredients

Dried Potatoes, Canola Oil and/or Corn Oil and/or Sunflower Oil, Corn Meal, Seasoning (Salt, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Salt, Cultures, Enzymes], Buttermilk, Whey, Onion Powder, Natural Flavors, Sour Cream [Cream, Nonfat Milk, Cultures], Butter, Cultured Nonfat Milk, Yeast Extract, Lactic Acid, Extract of Paprika, Citric Acid), Vegetable Powders (Tomato, Carrot, Beet), Corn Maltodextrin, Oat Fiber, Monoglycerides

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

