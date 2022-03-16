Sensible Portions™ Garden Veggie Cheddar Cheese Chips
Product Details
The combination of garden grown potatoes, ripe vegetables, and the stackable shape makes these chips fun to eat. Now you can satisfy your snack cravings in a smart and wholesome way.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dried Potatoes, Canola Oil and/or Corn Oil and/or Sunflower Oil, Corn Meal, Seasoning (Salt, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Salt, Cultures, Enzymes], Buttermilk, Whey, Onion Powder, Natural Flavors, Sour Cream [Cream, Nonfat Milk, Cultures], Butter, Cultured Nonfat Milk, Yeast Extract, Lactic Acid, Extract of Paprika, Citric Acid), Vegetable Powders (Tomato, Carrot, Beet), Corn Maltodextrin, Oat Fiber, Monoglycerides
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More