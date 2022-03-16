Sensible Portions™ Garden Veggie Cheddar Cheese Chips Perspective: front
Sensible Portions™ Garden Veggie Cheddar Cheese Chips Perspective: back
Sensible Portions™ Garden Veggie Cheddar Cheese Chips Perspective: left
Sensible Portions™ Garden Veggie Cheddar Cheese Chips Perspective: right
Sensible Portions™ Garden Veggie Cheddar Cheese Chips

5 ozUPC: 0082951532126
Product Details

The combination of garden grown potatoes, ripe vegetables, and the stackable shape makes these chips fun to eat. Now you can satisfy your snack cravings in a smart and wholesome way.

 

 

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g13.85%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg7.92%
Total Carbohydrate14g4.67%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C1.2mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dried Potatoes, Canola Oil and/or Corn Oil and/or Sunflower Oil, Corn Meal, Seasoning (Salt, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Salt, Cultures, Enzymes], Buttermilk, Whey, Onion Powder, Natural Flavors, Sour Cream [Cream, Nonfat Milk, Cultures], Butter, Cultured Nonfat Milk, Yeast Extract, Lactic Acid, Extract of Paprika, Citric Acid), Vegetable Powders (Tomato, Carrot, Beet), Corn Maltodextrin, Oat Fiber, Monoglycerides

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.