Sensible Portions Garden Veggie Chips Salt and Vinegar Stackable Chips
Sensible Portions Garden Veggie Chips Salt and Vinegar Stackable Chips
Sensible Portions Garden Veggie Chips Salt and Vinegar Stackable Chips
Sensible Portions Garden Veggie Chips Salt and Vinegar Stackable Chips
Sensible Portions Garden Veggie Chips Salt and Vinegar Stackable Chips

5 ozUPC: 0082951532210
Product Details

Veggielicious. Snackalicious!

The combination of garden-grown potatoes, ripe vegetables, and the stackable shape makes these Garden Veggie Chips™ fun to eat! Now you can satisfy your snack cravings in a smart and wholesome way.

  • Made with Potatoes, Sweet Potatoes, Carrots, and Pumpkin
  • Gluten-Free
  • Kosher
  • Non-GMO

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1ounce (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium170mg7.39%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.2mg2%
Potassium20mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dried Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Seasoning (White Vinegar Powder [Maltodextrin, Distilled Vinegar], Sea Salt, Malic Acid, Natural Flavor), Sweet Potato Powder, Corn Meal, Oat Fiber, Maltodextrin, Monoglycerides, Turmeric (Color), Citric Acid, Carrot Powder, Pumpkin Powder, Beet Powder (Color).

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.