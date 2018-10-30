Sensible Portions Garden Veggie Chips Salt and Vinegar Stackable Chips
Product Details
Veggielicious. Snackalicious!
The combination of garden-grown potatoes, ripe vegetables, and the stackable shape makes these Garden Veggie Chips™ fun to eat! Now you can satisfy your snack cravings in a smart and wholesome way.
- Made with Potatoes, Sweet Potatoes, Carrots, and Pumpkin
- Gluten-Free
- Kosher
- Non-GMO
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dried Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Seasoning (White Vinegar Powder [Maltodextrin, Distilled Vinegar], Sea Salt, Malic Acid, Natural Flavor), Sweet Potato Powder, Corn Meal, Oat Fiber, Maltodextrin, Monoglycerides, Turmeric (Color), Citric Acid, Carrot Powder, Pumpkin Powder, Beet Powder (Color).
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More