Ingredients

Dried Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Seasoning (Salt, Dehydrated Onion, Dextrose, Sour Cream [Cream, Nonfat Milk, Cultures], Cultured Nonfat Milk, Evaporated Cane Sugar, Yeast Extract, Lactic Acid, Dehydrated Garlic, Natural Flavors, Spices, Citric Acid), Corn Meal, Spinach Powder, Oat Fiber, Maltodextrin, Monoglycerides, Citric Acid, Broccoli Powder, Pea Powder

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

