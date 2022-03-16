Sensible Portions™ Garden Veggie Sour Cream & Onion Chips
Product Details
Veggielicious. Snackalicious!™ The combination of garden grown potatoes, ripe vegetables, and the stackable shape makes these Garden Veggie Chips™ fun to eat! Now you can satisfy your snack cravings in a smart and wholesome way.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dried Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Seasoning (Salt, Dehydrated Onion, Dextrose, Sour Cream [Cream, Nonfat Milk, Cultures], Cultured Nonfat Milk, Evaporated Cane Sugar, Yeast Extract, Lactic Acid, Dehydrated Garlic, Natural Flavors, Spices, Citric Acid), Corn Meal, Spinach Powder, Oat Fiber, Maltodextrin, Monoglycerides, Citric Acid, Broccoli Powder, Pea Powder
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More