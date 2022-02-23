Sensodyne Extra Whitening Toothpaste Value Pack Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Sensodyne Extra Whitening Toothpaste Value Pack Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Sensodyne Extra Whitening Toothpaste Value Pack Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Sensodyne Extra Whitening Toothpaste Value Pack

2 ct / 4 ozUPC: 0031015808414
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 19

Product Details

Dentists have been recommending Sensodyne for over 20 years. Brushing twice a day with Sensodyne builds a "shield of protection" against painful sensitivity. And, since Sensodyne has fluoride, it helps protect against cavities too.

  • Maximum strength with fluoride
  • Toothpaste for sensitive teeth & cavity protection
  • 24/7 sensitivity protection
  • Two 4-ounce tubes