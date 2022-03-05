For healthy gums, try Sensodyne Full Protection Toothpaste Plus Whitening. This unique formula relieves painful sensitivity and prevents cavities with the help of potassium nitrate and fluoride. It also works to fight tartar and plaque build-up above the gum line and promote healthy gums with regular brushing.

Instructions:

Adults and children 12 years of age and older. Apply at least a 1-inch strip of product onto a soft bristle toothbrush. Brush teeth thoroughly for at least 1 minute twice a day (morning and evening), and not more than 3 times a day, or as recommended by a dentist or doctor. Make sure to brush all sensitive areas of the teeth. Minimize swallowing. Spit out after brushing.

Children under 12 years of age: Consult a dentist or doctor.

Store below 30 degrees C (86 degrees F).

Safety Warning: