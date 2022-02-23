Hover to Zoom
Sensodyne Pronamel Gentle Whitening Alpine Breeze Sensitivity Toothpaste Twin Pack
2 ct / 4 ozUPC: 0031015883057
Located in AISLE 19
Product Details
Help protect your enamel against the effects of acid erosion. Sensodyne Gentle Whitening toothpaste is formulated to help protect against the effects of acid erosion and also gently, yet effectively, remove stains, helping restore teeth to their natural white.