Sensodyne Pronamel Gentle Whitening Alpine Breeze Sensitivity Toothpaste Twin Pack Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Sensodyne Pronamel Gentle Whitening Alpine Breeze Sensitivity Toothpaste Twin Pack Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Sensodyne Pronamel Gentle Whitening Alpine Breeze Sensitivity Toothpaste Twin Pack Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Sensodyne Pronamel Gentle Whitening Alpine Breeze Sensitivity Toothpaste Twin Pack Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Sensodyne Pronamel Gentle Whitening Alpine Breeze Sensitivity Toothpaste Twin Pack Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Sensodyne Pronamel Gentle Whitening Alpine Breeze Sensitivity Toothpaste Twin Pack Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Sensodyne Pronamel Gentle Whitening Alpine Breeze Sensitivity Toothpaste Twin Pack

2 ct / 4 ozUPC: 0031015883057
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 19

Product Details

Help protect your enamel against the effects of acid erosion. Sensodyne Gentle Whitening toothpaste is formulated to help protect against the effects of acid erosion and also gently, yet effectively, remove stains, helping restore teeth to their natural white.