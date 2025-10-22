Sensodyne Pronamel Multi-Action Enamel Toothpaste for Sensitive Teeth is an anticavity toothpaste that restores the natural whiteness of your teeth as it protects you from acid erosion caused by foods and drinks. This teeth whitening sensitive toothpaste releases fluoride to provide cavity protection as it strengthens and rehardens tooth enamel that has been softened by exposure to acidic foods and everyday acids. Sensodyne Pronamel toothpaste delivers a special formula that remineralizes your teeth, boosting the delivery of calcium to strengthen enamel and stop further damage. Protecting your teeth from pain triggers, this sensitivity toothpaste provides lasting relief, brightening your teeth and leaving you with fresh breath. Brush with this cavity protection toothpaste for two minutes, twice daily. Build a stronger foundation with Pronamel, so your teeth can look and feel their best.

