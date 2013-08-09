Sensodyne® Repair and Protect Whitening can actually repair sensitive teeth for lasting sensitivity protection.* With the active ingredient stannous fluoride, it builds a repairing layer over the vulnerable areas of your teeth, protecting them from pain. Sensodyne® Repair and Protect Whitening provides effective lasting relief from the twinge of sensitivity, offers cavity protection and helps your teeth keep their natural whiteness.

*With twice daily brushing. It provides fast relief and builds ongoing protection with every brush. It also whitens enamel and prevents staining.