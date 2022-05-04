Hover to Zoom
Sensor Brite Motion Activated LED Light - White
2 ctUPC: 0085260400632
Product Details
Instant light whenever you need it. Just peel & stick to any surface.
- Automatically turns on/off
- Motion detection up to 10-feet
- Light sensor detects darkness
- Convenient on/off switch
- No tools needed to install
- Peel and stick anywhere
- Stays cool to touch
- Stays bright up to 50,000 hours
In-Package Weight: 7.0 Ounce
In-Package Dimensions: 6.62 Inch x 1.37 Inch x 10.25 Inch
Model: SBL-MC6