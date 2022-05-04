Instant light whenever you need it. Just peel & stick to any surface.

Automatically turns on/off

Motion detection up to 10-feet

Light sensor detects darkness

Convenient on/off switch

No tools needed to install

Peel and stick anywhere

Stays cool to touch

Stays bright up to 50,000 hours

In-Package Weight: 7.0 Ounce

In-Package Dimensions: 6.62 Inch x 1.37 Inch x 10.25 Inch

Model: SBL-MC6