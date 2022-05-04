Sensor Brite Motion Activated LED Light - White Perspective: front
Sensor Brite Motion Activated LED Light - White

2 ctUPC: 0085260400632
Product Details

Instant light whenever you need it. Just peel & stick to any surface.

  • Automatically turns on/off
  • Motion detection up to 10-feet
  • Light sensor detects darkness
  • Convenient on/off switch
  • No tools needed to install
  • Peel and stick anywhere
  • Stays cool to touch
  • Stays bright up to 50,000 hours

In-Package Weight: 7.0 Ounce

In-Package Dimensions: 6.62 Inch x 1.37 Inch x 10.25 Inch

Model: SBL-MC6