Seoul 2 Light Outdoor Pier Mounted Fixture Clear

Add sophistication as you illuminate a custom front or back yard space. This outdoor post light offers a bold black finish and glass panels that shield a charming two-light candelabra bulb base.

Collection : Seoul

Frame Finish : Black

Frame Material : Aluminium

Shade Finish/Color : Clear

Shade Material : Glass

Bulbs 2 x 60 Watt - Candelabra

Dimmable (Yes/No) : Yes

Dimension : L x 11.25 W x 21.5 H ;Weight : 13.25