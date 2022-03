Seoul 2 Light Outdoor Pier Mounted Fixture Clear

Sophisticated linear design embellishes the character of this outdoor post light. Feel the warm rich vibe of a rubbed bronze finish body that highlights sweet candelabra-style bulb bases behind pristine glass.

Collection : Seoul

Frame Finish : Oil Rubbed Bronze

Frame Material : Aluminium

Shade Finish/Color : Clear

Shade Material : Glass

Bulbs 2 x 60 Watt - Candelabra

Dimmable (Yes/No) : Yes

Dimension : L x 11.25 W x 20.75 H ;Weight : 13.5