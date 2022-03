Seoul 2 Light Outdoor Post Mounted Fixture Clear

Mixed motifs lend a stylish look that embellishes the hard work you've put into a front or back yard space. Make this black finish outdoor light a sophisticated addition that illuminates light as it adds both traditional and modern aesthetics.

Collection : Seoul

Frame Finish : Black

Frame Material : Aluminium

Shade Finish/Color : Clear

Shade Material : Glass

Bulbs 2 x 60 Watt - Candelabra

Dimmable (Yes/No) : Yes

Dimension : L x 12.5 W x 113.5 H ;Weight : 28