Seoul 3 Light Outdoor Post Mounted Fixture Clear

Make your home a showcase of exterior design. A bold black finish offers versatility to this outdoor light, which features a contemporary-inspired lantern frame and shade over a base with an ornate embellishment.

Collection : Seoul

Frame Finish : Black

Frame Material : Aluminium

Shade Finish/Color : Clear

Shade Material : Glass

Bulbs 3 x 60 Watt - Candelabra

Dimmable (Yes/No) : Yes

Dimension : L x 14.25 W x 105.5 H ;Weight : 33