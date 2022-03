Seoul 3 Light Outdoor Post Mounted Fixture Clear

Special attention to detailing adds a bit of artistic appeal to this outdoor light. Bring the warm, rich look of a rubbed bronze finish to a multi-motif light with a linear frame, candelabra-style bulb bases, and a sleek clear glass shade.

Collection : Seoul

Frame Finish : Oil Rubbed Bronze

Frame Material : Aluminium

Shade Finish/Color : Clear

Shade Material : Glass

Bulbs 3 x 60 Watt - Candelabra

Dimmable (Yes/No) : Yes

Dimension : L x 14.25 W x 105.5 H ;Weight : 33