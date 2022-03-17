ServiVita Ketchup Zero Calories Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

ServiVita Ketchup Zero Calories

11.1 fl ozUPC: 0841341220989
Purchase Options

Product Details

The perfect match for meat, French fries and all kinds of sandwiches.

Calories, Fat-Free, Sugar-Free, Non GMO

We introduce you a selection of sauces formulated for each type of food, from fish to meat, salad or pasta, including desserts. Choose the sauce that you like best. Our sauces are LACTOSE-FREE, GLUTEN-FREE & NON GMO. Excellent for celiacs, diabetes and lactose intolerant individuals (except pancake and soy flavors)

Add Flavor to your healthy meals!

Nutritional Information

Fat Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
21.0 servings per container
Serving size1 Tbsp.
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g
Saturated Fat0g
Trans Fat0g
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, spirit vinegar, tomato concentrate, bamboo fiber, xanthan gum, natural and artificial flavorings, powdered onion, sodium benzoate (preservative), salt, sucralose, colored with vegetable juice, caramel and turmeric oleoresin.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More