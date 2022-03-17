ServiVita Zero Calorie BBQ Sauce
Product Details
The perfect match for grilled and roasted meat and meat sandwiches.
Calories, Fat-Free, Sugar-Free, Non GMO
We introduce you a selection of sauces formulated for each type of food, from fish to meat, salad or pasta, including desserts. Choose the sauce that you like best. Our sauces are LACTOSE-FREE, GLUTEN-FREE & NON GMO. Excellent for celiacs, diabetes and lactose intolerant individuals (except pancake and soy flavors)
Add Flavor to your healthy meals!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, erythritol, sucralose, spirit vinegar, bamboo fiber, xanthan gum, natural and artificial flavorings, lactic acid, sodium benzoate (preservative), salt, caramel color.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More