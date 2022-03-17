ServiVita Zero Calorie Honey Mustard Sauce Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

ServiVita Zero Calorie Honey Mustard Sauce

10.6 fl ozUPC: 0841341220988
Purchase Options

Product Details

Perfect sauce for salads, meat, burgers & sandwiches. Honey Mustard gives an intense sweet flavor to your meals.

Calories, Fat-Free, Sugar-Free, Non GMO

We introduce you a selection of sauces formulated for each type of food, from fish to meat, salad or pasta, including desserts. Choose the sauce that you like best. Our sauces are LACTOSE-FREE, GLUTEN-FREE & NON GMO. Excellent for celiacs, diabetes and lactose intolerant individuals (except pancake and soy flavors)

Nutritional Information

Fat Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving size(30 mL)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g
Saturated Fat0g
Trans Fat0g
Total Carbohydrate2g
Dietary Fiber1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, erythritol, sucralose, bamboo fiber, xanthan gum, natural and artificial flavorings, salt, citric acid, sodium benzoate (presevative), honey, mustard, curcumin oleoresin, caramel color.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More