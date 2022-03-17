ServiVita Zero Calorie Honey Mustard Sauce
Product Details
Perfect sauce for salads, meat, burgers & sandwiches. Honey Mustard gives an intense sweet flavor to your meals.
Calories, Fat-Free, Sugar-Free, Non GMO
We introduce you a selection of sauces formulated for each type of food, from fish to meat, salad or pasta, including desserts. Choose the sauce that you like best. Our sauces are LACTOSE-FREE, GLUTEN-FREE & NON GMO. Excellent for celiacs, diabetes and lactose intolerant individuals (except pancake and soy flavors)
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, erythritol, sucralose, bamboo fiber, xanthan gum, natural and artificial flavorings, salt, citric acid, sodium benzoate (presevative), honey, mustard, curcumin oleoresin, caramel color.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More