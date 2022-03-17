Hover to Zoom
ServiVita Zero Calorie Spicy BBQ Sauce
11.1 fl ozUPC: 0841341220993
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
Fat Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
21.0 servings per container
Serving size(15 mL)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g
Saturated Fat0g
Trans Fat0g
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, erythritol, sucralose, alcohol vinegar, bamboo fiber, xanthan gum, natural and artificial flavorings, lactic acid, sodium benzoate (preservative), salt and caramel color.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More