In our Rice Thins, rice flour (no wheat or gluten added), a variety of delicious seasonings, and a hint of sesame are carefully combined and baked until perfection. Light, crisp and delicate, Rice Thins are a flavorful, low fat alternative to most chips and crackers, so enjoy them without guilt. Eat them right out of the package, or enjoy with salads, soups, or your favorite toppings.

  • All Natural
  • 0g Trans Fat
  • Oven Baked With Brown Flour
  • Rice Crackers

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size16pieces (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium80mg3.48%
Total Carbohydrate23g8.36%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium22mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium22mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whole Grain Brown Rice, Expeller Pressed Safflower Oil, Salt, Rosemary Extract (Preservative)

Allergen Info
May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

