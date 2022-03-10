Sesmark Foods Brown Rice Thins
Product Details
In our Rice Thins, rice flour (no wheat or gluten added), a variety of delicious seasonings, and a hint of sesame are carefully combined and baked until perfection. Light, crisp and delicate, Rice Thins are a flavorful, low fat alternative to most chips and crackers, so enjoy them without guilt. Eat them right out of the package, or enjoy with salads, soups, or your favorite toppings.
- All Natural
- 0g Trans Fat
- Oven Baked With Brown Flour
- Rice Crackers
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whole Grain Brown Rice, Expeller Pressed Safflower Oil, Salt, Rosemary Extract (Preservative)
Allergen Info
May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More