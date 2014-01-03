Hover to Zoom
Sesmark Foods Sesame Rice Thins
4.25 ozUPC: 0008569310700
Product Details
Sesmark Rice Thins are the perfect anytime snack. They are packaged with flavor for a delicious, better-for-you, crunchy taste. Baked to perfection, Sesmark Rice Thins combine rice flour with other natural and wholesome ingredients and savory seasonings.
- All Natural Snack Crackers
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size16crackers (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg8.26%
Total Carbohydrate24g8.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium20mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Rice, Sesame Seeds, Expeller Pressed Safflower Oil, Tamari Soy Sauce (Soybeans, Rice, Salt), Salt, Garlic, Soybean Tocopherols (Preservative)
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
