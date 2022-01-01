Seven Sundays Cocoa & Coconut Muesli Cereal Is A Superpowered Cereal Made From A Mix Of Whole Grains, Nuts, Seeds And Fruits. Our Product Is Naturally Gluten-Free And Sweetened Only With Fruit And Honey, And Contains No Refined Sugars. Each 1/2 C. Serving Is 100% Whole Grain And Contains 210 Calories, 6 G. Of Protein And 5 G. Of Fiber.