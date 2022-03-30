Life is complicated. Laundry shouldn’t be.

With Seventh Generation’s new EasyDose Ultra Concentrated Liquid Laundry Detergent you get the right amount of liquid - every time. Just flip the bottle, give a firm squeeze, and you’re done. One squeeze is all you need! Our compact 23-fluid ounce bottle gives you the same 66-load convenience you expect, but uses 60% less plastic, 50% less water, and is 75% lighter than our 100-fluid ounce bottle. With a refreshing lavender scent made with 100% essential oils and botanical ingredients, and an advanced-enzyme formula that fights tough stains, it’s a great choice for your busy family. Easy to use, easy to store, and easy to love - our Ultra Concentrated Laundry Detergent is about to change the way you think about clean.