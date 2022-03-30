Seventh Generation® EasyDose™ Fresh Lavender Scent Ultra Concentrated Liquid Laundry Detergent
Product Details
Life is complicated. Laundry shouldn’t be.
With Seventh Generation’s new EasyDose Ultra Concentrated Liquid Laundry Detergent you get the right amount of liquid - every time. Just flip the bottle, give a firm squeeze, and you’re done. One squeeze is all you need! Our compact 23-fluid ounce bottle gives you the same 66-load convenience you expect, but uses 60% less plastic, 50% less water, and is 75% lighter than our 100-fluid ounce bottle. With a refreshing lavender scent made with 100% essential oils and botanical ingredients, and an advanced-enzyme formula that fights tough stains, it’s a great choice for your busy family. Easy to use, easy to store, and easy to love - our Ultra Concentrated Laundry Detergent is about to change the way you think about clean.
- Our EasyDose Auto Dosing Technology measures the right amount - every time: flip the bottle, give a firm squeeze, and you’re done; One squeeze is all you need
- Ultra-concentrated, ultra-convenient laundry detergent: 66 loads in a compact 23-fluid ounce bottle that’s easy to store and easy to feel good about
- Small dose, big clean: 60% less plastic, 50% less water, and 75% lighter than our 100-fluid ounce bottle
- Our advanced-enzyme formula fights even the most stubborn stains
- Made with 0% dyes, synthetic fragrances, or artificial brighteners
- Refreshing lavender scent made from real ingredients: 100% essential oils and botanical ingredients