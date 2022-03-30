Clothes should feel cuddly and clean against your skin—and be good to it, too. Seventh Generation Free & Clear Concentrated Liquid Laundry Detergent features a triple-enzyme formula that fights tough stains without the use of fragrances, dyes, and artificial brighteners. Plant-derived enzyme stain removers like Protease and Amylase power away stubborn stains—grass, tomato sauce, or chocolate—you name it, we’ve got you covered. This hypoallergenic and fragrance-free laundry detergent liquid is dermatologist tested to be gentle on skin. Our ultra-concentrated laundry soap uses less added water, allowing us to use a smaller bottle to deliver impressive cleaning power—53 loads in a 40 ozcontainer. Good things really do come in small packages.