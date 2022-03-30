Powerfully clean and wonderfully scented - just the way Mother Nature intended. Seventh Generation Fresh Citrus and Sandalwood Laundry Detergent Packs feature a quadruple-enzyme formula that powers through tough stains without the use of synthetic fragrances, dyes, or artificial brighteners. This laundry soap uses plant-derived enzyme stain removers like Protease and Amylase to tackle the mess while whitening and anti-graying enzymes help brighten. We like to keep it real when it comes to scents, too. Our Seventh Generation Laundry Packs is gently scented with 100% essential oils and botanical extracts like mandarin orange peel, sandalwood, and cedar. Our new tub packaging is fully recyclable and designed with storage and freshness in mind - the shape fits neatly in tight spaces, and the flip top closure keeps packs fresh and out of reach from your little ones. These easy-to-use laundry packs are wrapped in a dissolvable PVA film - just toss one into your high-efficiency (HE) or standard washing machine and let our plant-based ingredients work their wonder.

Powerful quadruple-enzyme formula fights tough stains without the use of synthetic fragrances, dyes, or artificial brighteners

USDA Certified Biobased Product 94% made with plant-based ingredients

Fast-dissolving Seventh Generation laundry pods arrive in a tub designed for compact, easy storage

Fresh Citrus & Sandalwood Laundry Packs are scented with 100% essential oils and botanical extracts

EPA Safer Choice Certified Product designed with safety in mind