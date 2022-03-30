Baby love is big. But so are baby messes. Let us help. Seventh Generation’s Concentrated Baby Laundry Detergent uses plant-based cleaning power to make quick work of your baby’s most impressive spit-up or diaper invention. It works so great on your baby’s washables (including cloth diapers) because it’s specially formulated to battle the tough stains only babies can make. Plus, it’s free from synthetic fragrances, artificial brighteners, and dyes. Our laundry detergent baby concentrated formula also uses less added water, so it delivers twice the loads of a typical laundry bottle - 53 loads in a 40-fluid ounce container! We believe you deserve to know what’s in the products you buy, so we list our ingredients - right on the package. Now that’s big love.

Fights tough baby stains like milk, fruit purees, and diaper disasters

Concentrated - with less added water - so you get more of what you need in a smaller package

Laundry soap that works great on all your baby’s washables, including cloth diapers

Baby detergent free of synthetic fragrances, dyes, and artificial brighteners

USDA Certified Biobased Product 95%

Provides a powerful clean with 97% plant-based ingredients