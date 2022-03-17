Powerfully clean and wonderfully scented – just the way Mother Nature intended. Seventh Generation Laundry Detergent Liquid Concentrated with Geranium Blossoms and Vanilla scent features.This laundry soap uses plant-derived enzyme stain removers like Protease and Amylase to tackle all of life’s messes. We like to keep it real when it comes to scents, too. Our ultra-concentrated laundry soap uses less added water, allowing us to use a smaller bottle to deliver impressive cleaning power – 53 loads in a 40 oz. container. Good things really do come in small packages. For more than 25 years, Seventh Generation has been thoughtfully formulating safe and effective plant-based products that work.You may also notice a cute Leaping Bunny seal on our products.We design our products to be safe for people, their homes, and the environment. Based in Vermont, Seventh Generation is proud to be a Certified B Corporation. B Corps are certified to be better for workers, better for communities, and better for the environment. By choosing Seventh Generation laundry products, you’re joining us in nurturing the health of the next seven generations.

Triple-enzyme formula

No synthetic fragrances, dyes, or artificial brighteners

Scented with 100% essential oils and botanical extracts

Biodegradable detergents

Never test our products on animals

No animal-based ingredients