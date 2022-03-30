Hover to Zoom
Seventh Generation™ Ultra Power Plus Fresh Citrus Dishwasher Detergent Packs
2 pk / 43 ctUPC: 2073291322971
Purchase Options
Product Details
Ultra Power Plus Seventh Generation Dish Detergent Packs feature our powerful grease-fighting formula to leave your dishes with a sparkling, streak-free shine.
This dish detergent’s hardworking enzymes power away 48-hour stuck-on food, while oxygen bleach fights tough stains – all without the use of synthetic fragrances, dyes, phosphates, or chlorine bleach. Our single dose dishwasher pods come in a dissolvable PVA film that can be tossed right in the dishwasher for a hassle-free alternative to traditional powders and gels – no need to unwrap or measure. Because when things get messier, you shouldn’t have to work harder.
- 0% synthetic fragrances, dyes, chlorine bleach, or phosphates
- Dual action hardworking formula powers away 48-hour stuck-on food and fights tough stains
- Dishwasher packs come in an easy-to-use resealable pouch
- Caring today for the next seven generations
- Septic safe, biodegradable, and USDA Certified Biobased Product 80%
- Convenient single dose dishwasher detergent pods - just toss right into the dishwasher