Seventh Generation Ultra Power Plus Fresh Citrus Scent Dishwasher Detergent Packs

70 ctUPC: 1073291322994
Ultra Power Plus Seventh Generation Dish Detergent Packs feature our powerful grease-fighting formula to leave your dishes with a sparkling, streak-free shine. This dish detergent’s hardworking enzymes power away 48-hour stuck-on food, while oxygen bleach fights tough stains—all without the use of synthetic fragrances, dyes, phosphates, or chlorine bleach. Our single dose dishwasher detergent pods come in a dissolvable PVA film that can be tossed right in the dishwasher for a hassle-free alternative to traditional powders and gels—no need to unwrap or measure.

  • Dual action hardworking formula powers away 48-hour stuck-on food and fights tough stains
  • Convenient single dose dishwasher pods - just toss right into the dishwasher
  • Septic safe, biodegradable, and USDA Certified Biobased Product 80%
  • Dishwasher packs come in an 70ct Tub designed for compact, easy storage
  • Caring today for the next seven generations
  • 0% synthetic fragrances, dyes, chlorine bleach, or phosphates