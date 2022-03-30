Ultra Power Plus Seventh Generation Dish Detergent Packs feature our powerful grease-fighting formula to leave your dishes with a sparkling, streak-free shine. This dish detergent’s hardworking enzymes power away 48-hour stuck-on food, while oxygen bleach fights tough stains—all without the use of synthetic fragrances, dyes, phosphates, or chlorine bleach. Our single dose dishwasher detergent pods come in a dissolvable PVA film that can be tossed right in the dishwasher for a hassle-free alternative to traditional powders and gels—no need to unwrap or measure.

Dual action hardworking formula powers away 48-hour stuck-on food and fights tough stains

Convenient single dose dishwasher pods - just toss right into the dishwasher

Septic safe, biodegradable, and USDA Certified Biobased Product 80%

Dishwasher packs come in an 70ct Tub designed for compact, easy storage

Caring today for the next seven generations

0% synthetic fragrances, dyes, chlorine bleach, or phosphates