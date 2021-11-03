Hover to Zoom
Sexy Hair Big Spray & Stay Hairspray
9 ozUPC: 0064663001971
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
Big Sexy Hair Spray & Stay Intense Hold Hairspray is the strongest long lasting hairspray EVER created by Sexy Hair! Its stronger resin and new production technology allows it to create a stronger, longer-lasting hold. Delivers intense hold, long-lasting strength, humidity protection, and shine! Perfect for keeping updos and elaborate styles in place. Best of all, it's the hairspray that will outlast you!