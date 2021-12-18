Hover to Zoom
Sexy Hair Big Volumizing Dry Shampoo
3.4 ozUPC: 0064663001977
Product Details
Big Sexy Hair Dry Shampoo is a talc-free, mineral and clay-based dry shampoo that absorbs impurities, excess oil, and product build-up. It creates instant volume and texture and contains UV filters to protect hair against damaging sun rays. Big Sexy Hair Volumizing Dry Shampoo helps prolong hair color by lengthening time between washes and is safe for color- treated hair.