This formula is incredibly effective in repelling domestic and feral cats. Applying these granules will quickly re-direct cats to change their territorial travels and stop using your flower beds and gardens as their litter box. 100% organic! Shake Away s patented formula uses predator scent in the form of non-toxic urine granules to create the illusion that predator animals are present. When an animal detects the scent of its predator its natural survival instinct compels it to leave and avoid that area.