This large model allows you to mix and serve multiple drinks at once and is great for high-traffic occastions. Red will add a kick and some bright color to your more festive events. The three-piece set includes shaker, strainer and lid - all valuable parts that help you make great cocktails, martinis and margaritas. The heavyweight plastic composition is perfect for both indoor and outdoor settings, and can be washed and reused or disposed of after use. Color: Red. Material: Plastic. 24 per Case. Case Cube: 0.93. 7 oz. Size: 3" Diameter, 6.25" Height.