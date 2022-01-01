Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Shamrock Farms Decadent Chocolate Whipping Cream
16 fl ozUPC: 0002830003408
Purchase Options
Product Details
Shamrock Farms Heavy Whipping Cream starts with pure, fresh milk from our family of local farms. It’s then crafted using a hands-on approach we’ve refined over three generations. And we never add artificial growth hormones, ever. The result is a gourmet taste and richness that will elevate your culinary creations.
- >38% butterfat giving the richness and taste your recipes deserve
- rBST Free Guaranteed
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
31.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1 Tbsp (15 MLT)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g6%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g
Sugar2g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cream, Sugar, Cocoa (processed with alkali), Milk, Contains Less Than1% of: Nonfat Milk, Carrageenan, Mono & Diglycerides, Polysorbate 80
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More