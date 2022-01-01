Ingredients

Cream, Sugar, Cocoa (processed with alkali), Milk, Contains Less Than1% of: Nonfat Milk, Carrageenan, Mono & Diglycerides, Polysorbate 80

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More