Shamrock Farms Rockin' Protein Builder Strawberry Protein Shake
Product Details
Rockin’ Protein Strawberry Builder is packed with 30 grams of high-quality protein and only 6 grams of sugar, it’s the pure, delicious way to give hard-worked muscles what they need most. And, it tastes great because it’s made with pure, fresh Shamrock Farms milk. Plus, it’s lactose-free.
- rBST Free Guaranteed
- No Added Hormones
- Resealable Plastic Bottles
- Extended Shelf Life
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Skim Milk, Milk Protein Concentrate, Cream, Soluble Corn Fiber, Contains Less Than 1% of: Artificial Flavor, Salt, Sodium Hexametaphosphate, Dipotassium Phosphate, Sucralose, Red #40, Carrageenan, Lactase Enzyme, Vitamin A Palmitate and Vitamin D3
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More