Shamrock Farms Rockin' Protein Builder Strawberry Protein Shake

12 fl ozUPC: 0002830000433
Located in DAIRY

Product Details

Rockin’ Protein Strawberry Builder is packed with 30 grams of high-quality protein and only 6 grams of sugar, it’s the pure, delicious way to give hard-worked muscles what they need most. And, it tastes great because it’s made with pure, fresh Shamrock Farms milk. Plus, it’s lactose-free.

  • rBST Free Guaranteed
  • No Added Hormones
  • Resealable Plastic Bottles
  • Extended Shelf Life

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Low Fat
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size12fl oz (354 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g6.15%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol35mg11.67%
Sodium250mg10.42%
Total Carbohydrate11g3.67%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar8g
Protein30g
Calcium800mg80%
Copper0mg0%
Iodide0mcg0%
Iron0mg0%
Magnesium0mg0%
Riboflavin0.17mg10%
Thiamin0.03mg2%
Vitamin A750Number of International Units15%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D160Number of International Units40%
Zinc0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Skim Milk, Milk Protein Concentrate, Cream, Soluble Corn Fiber, Contains Less Than 1% of: Artificial Flavor, Salt, Sodium Hexametaphosphate, Dipotassium Phosphate, Sucralose, Red #40, Carrageenan, Lactase Enzyme, Vitamin A Palmitate and Vitamin D3

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.