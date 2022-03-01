The Sharp Plasmacluster Ion Air Purifier with True HEPA filtration effectively reduces air particles in any living space - bedroom, living room, study, or exercise room. There is a three-stage filter system, including an activated carbon filter and long-life True HEPA filter, which captures 99.97% of airborne pollutants as small as 0.3 microns from the air that passes through it. The microscreen pre-filter for larger particles is washable and helps to extend the life of your filters. A breath of fresh air in any medium-sized room, this air purifier is an ideal solution for pet owners and smokers. The Plasmacluster Express Clean mode gives you sixty minutes of high-density Plasmacluster Ion production on high fan speed for an extra boost of clean when you need it, and then automatically returns to the prior mode when complete. The unit has LibraryQuiet operation (as quiet as 22 decibels - the sound of rustling leaves) and is Energy Star rated for savings on your electric bill.

Long-life True HEPA filter (FZ-K50HFU) and active carbon deodorizing (FZ-K50DFU) filter lasts up to 2 years

CADR: Smoke = 167, Dust = 171, Pollen = 188

Three manual fan speeds (Max / Med / Sleep) plus Express Clean mode