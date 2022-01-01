Hover to Zoom
Sharp Carousel 1000 Watt Countertop Microwave Oven - Black
1.1 cu ftUPC: 0007400062022
Product Details
Sharp's mid-sized 1.1-cu. ft. 1000W countertop microwave oven is a great choice for reheating and everyday cooking. Its medium footprint allows for flexible placement options and 1000 watts of power give you rapid reheating and fast cooking. Innovative features like one-touch controls, Auto Defrost and the Carousel turntable system make cooking and reheating your favorite foods, snacks and beverages easier.
- Touch control panel with green LED display, clock, timer and child safety lock
- 1000 watts of power with 10 cooking power levels
- Convenient “+30 SEC-inch key for instant start
- Express Cook for instant one-touch cooking up to 6 minutes
- Auto defrost for quick and accurate thawing by weight (Meat, Poultry, Seafood)
- Mid-sized 1.1-cu. ft. capacity microwave oven for countertop use
- Removable 11.2-inch glass Carousel turntable for even cooking