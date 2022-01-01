Sharp's mid-sized 1.1-cu. ft. 1000W countertop microwave oven is a great choice for reheating and everyday cooking. Its medium footprint allows for flexible placement options and 1000 watts of power give you rapid reheating and fast cooking. Innovative features like one-touch controls, Auto Defrost and the Carousel turntable system make cooking and reheating your favorite foods, snacks and beverages easier.

Touch control panel with green LED display, clock, timer and child safety lock

1000 watts of power with 10 cooking power levels

Convenient “+30 SEC-inch key for instant start

Express Cook for instant one-touch cooking up to 6 minutes

Auto defrost for quick and accurate thawing by weight (Meat, Poultry, Seafood)

Mid-sized 1.1-cu. ft. capacity microwave oven for countertop use

Removable 11.2-inch glass Carousel turntable for even cooking