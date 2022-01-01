Hover to Zoom
Sharp Carousel 1000 Watt Countertop Microwave Oven - Black
1.4 cu ftUPC: 0007400062028
Purchase Options
Product Details
Sharp's roomy family-sized 1.4-cu. ft. 1000W countertop microwave oven has a bigger capacity to cook and reheat larger portions of food. Innovative features including a Sensor Cook menu, Soften options, Auto Defrost and the Carousel turntable system make preparing your favorite foods, snacks and beverages easier.
- Auto defrost for quick and accurate thawing by weight (Meat, Poultry, Seafood)
- Family-sized 1.4-cu. ft. capacity microwave oven for countertop use
- Removable 12.8-inch glass Carousel turntable for even cooking
- Touch control panel with green LED display, clock, timer and child safety lock
- 1000 watts of power with 10 cooking power levels
- Convenient “+30 SEC-inch key for instant start
- Express Cook for instant one-touch cooking up to 6 minutes