Sharp Carousel 1000 Watt Countertop Microwave Oven - Black Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Sharp Carousel 1000 Watt Countertop Microwave Oven - Black

1.4 cu ftUPC: 0007400062028
Purchase Options

Product Details

Sharp's roomy family-sized 1.4-cu. ft. 1000W countertop microwave oven has a bigger capacity to cook and reheat larger portions of food. Innovative features including a Sensor Cook menu, Soften options, Auto Defrost and the Carousel turntable system make preparing your favorite foods, snacks and beverages easier.

  • Auto defrost for quick and accurate thawing by weight (Meat, Poultry, Seafood)
  • Family-sized 1.4-cu. ft. capacity microwave oven for countertop use
  • Removable 12.8-inch glass Carousel turntable for even cooking
  • Touch control panel with green LED display, clock, timer and child safety lock
  • 1000 watts of power with 10 cooking power levels
  • Convenient “+30 SEC-inch key for instant start
  • Express Cook for instant one-touch cooking up to 6 minutes