Sharp's roomy family-sized 1.4-cu. ft. 1000W countertop microwave oven has a bigger capacity to cook and reheat larger portions of food. Innovative features including a Sensor Cook menu, Soften options, Auto Defrost and the Carousel turntable system make preparing your favorite foods, snacks and beverages easier.

Auto defrost for quick and accurate thawing by weight (Meat, Poultry, Seafood)

Family-sized 1.4-cu. ft. capacity microwave oven for countertop use

Removable 12.8-inch glass Carousel turntable for even cooking

Touch control panel with green LED display, clock, timer and child safety lock

1000 watts of power with 10 cooking power levels

Convenient “+30 SEC-inch key for instant start

Express Cook for instant one-touch cooking up to 6 minutes