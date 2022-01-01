Sharp's mid-sized 1.1-cu. ft. 1000W countertop microwave oven is more than a great choice for reheating and everyday cooking. It’s also specifically tuned to achieve optimal popping results from the leader in microwave popcorn, Orville Redenbacher’s. Simply touch the Popcornbutton to choose the Classic Size (3.3 oz) or Single Serve Mini Bag (1.16 oz) of Orville Redenbacher’s Microwave Popcorn. Then sit back and enjoy light and fluffy popcorn. Although, this microwave is not just for popcorn - 1000 watts of power give you rapid reheating and fast cooking of all your favorite foods. One-touch controls, Auto Defrost and the Carousel turntable system make cooking and reheating faster and easier. Plus, the easy-to-clean brushed stainless steel finish with scratch-resistant glass door complements your style. It’s easy to see why home cooks throughout the world trust Sharp Carousel.

Easy-to-clean brushed stainless steel finish with scratch-resistant glass door

Removable 11.2-inch glass Carousel turntable for even cooking

Touch control panel with blue LED display, clock, timer and child safety lock

1000 watts of power with 10 cooking power levels

Convenient “+30 SEC-inch key for instant start

Mid-sized 1.1-cu. ft. capacity microwave oven for countertop use

Orville Redenbacher’s certified popcorn preset tuned for optimal popping results