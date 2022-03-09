Hover to Zoom
Sharpie® Assorted Fine Point Permanent Markers
8 pkUPC: 0007164130217
Located in AISLE 20
Product Details
- Includes black, blue, green, yellow, orange, red, purple, and brown Sharpie permanent markers
- Proudly permanent ink marks on paper, plastic, metal, and most other surfaces
- Intensely brilliant colors create eye popping, vibrant impressions
- Remarkably resilient ink dries quickly and resists fading and water; AP certified
- Endlessly versatile fine point is perfect for countless uses in the classroom, office, home, and beyond