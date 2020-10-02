The Sharpie Fine Point Permanent Marker (Black) is a well-recognized and respected name in marking pens. Whether you are marking negative sleeve data strips for future identification or boxes that are going to be stored for long periods of time, the name Sharpie is the one that people turn to for reliability and permanence. This marker is characterized by a quick-drying, non-toxic formula that is fade and water-resistant. Sharpies are AP (Approved Product) certified not to be harmful to humans.Durable fine point tip produces thinner, detailed lines.