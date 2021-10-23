Produce well-defined lines with this 4-pack of Sharpie fine-point black pens.

Keep ink from bleeding through the paper using these Sharpie fine-point black pens. The AP-certified nontoxic ink is acid-free, so it's ideal for archival tasks, and the sturdy plastic tip helps prevent breaking or splitting for smooth results. These Sharpie black pens have a fine point, letting you create small details, while the pocket clip lets you conveniently store the pen away when it's not in use.

Felt tip draws bold and expressive lines

Black ink has a rich color for excellent readability

Fine 0.8mm tip ensures crisp lines with every use

Black barrel for a professional appearance

Four pens per pack for long-lasting use

Features a pocket clip for convenient carrying

Comfortable, round barrel design

Acid-free ink for archival quality

Model: 1742661