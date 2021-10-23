Hover to Zoom
Sharpie® Pen Stylo No-Bleed Fine Point Pens - Black
4 pkUPC: 0007164100047
Product Details
Produce well-defined lines with this 4-pack of Sharpie fine-point black pens.
Keep ink from bleeding through the paper using these Sharpie fine-point black pens. The AP-certified nontoxic ink is acid-free, so it's ideal for archival tasks, and the sturdy plastic tip helps prevent breaking or splitting for smooth results. These Sharpie black pens have a fine point, letting you create small details, while the pocket clip lets you conveniently store the pen away when it's not in use.
- Felt tip draws bold and expressive lines
- Black ink has a rich color for excellent readability
- Fine 0.8mm tip ensures crisp lines with every use
- Black barrel for a professional appearance
- Four pens per pack for long-lasting use
- Features a pocket clip for convenient carrying
- Comfortable, round barrel design
- Acid-free ink for archival quality
Model: 1742661