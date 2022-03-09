Hover to Zoom
Sharpie Ultra Fine Point Color Burst Permanent Markers
24 pkUPC: 0007164109867
Product Details
Crank up the color with Sharpie Color Burst Ultra Fine Point Permanent Markers! Intensely bright, the supercharged shades create energizing visuals that always stand out. Made to write practically everywhere, vivid Sharpie markers eliminate dull and boring. Sharpie has iconic ink that dries quickly and resists both water and fading. While pale imitations wither away, Sharpie markers make creations that endure. Featuring an ultra-fine point built for precise marking and writing, Sharpie Color Burst Ultra Fine Point Permanent Markers ignite courageous self-expression. Limited Edition Sharpie
- Intense bold colors
- Create vibrant impressions
- Marks on most surfaces