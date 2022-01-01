Soothe and nourish delicate skin with this SheaMoisture 100% Virgin Oil Baby Wash and Shampoo. Our baby soap and baby bath cleanser leaves baby feeling hydrated and nourished. Our special blend of 100% Virgin Coconut Oil, Sweet Pea and Murumuru Butter in this baby shampoo and baby wash gently cleanses and hydrates delicate baby skin, leaving it smooth and soft. This baby wash and shampoo is made with100% Virgin Coconut Oil, Sweet Pea, and Murumuru, it's also one of the best baby wash of our skin care products or bath products for baby's dry skin. Apply a small amount of baby wash and shampoo to the face, body and hair during baby bath time. Lather and rinse baby wash off thoroughly. Gentle enough to use as a daily skin care routine. SheaMoisture Baby Wash and Shampoo is a baby shampoo and baby soap made with Fair Trade Shea Butter. This baby soap by SheaMoisture is formulated with no sulfates, no parabens, no phthalates, no mineral oil, no petroleum, no animal testing in our baby wash and shampoo.